Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.11

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 121,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

