ApeSwap Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.14 or 0.24055916 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00412632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00036796 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

