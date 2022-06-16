Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128,469.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $296,147.39 and approximately $128,469.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00077190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00245778 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

