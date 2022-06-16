Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.65 on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

