Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,020,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

