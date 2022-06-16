Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 886.75 ($10.76), with a volume of 553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($10.92).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 953.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 910.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
