Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 509.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 55.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 812,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

