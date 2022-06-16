Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0022

Argon (ARGON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $167,532.87 and approximately $46,901.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 75,409,715 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

