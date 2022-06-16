Arja Taaveniku Purchases 6,000 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Arja Taaveniku acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,769.27).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 814 ($9.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 763 ($9.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 927.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,146.66.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($20.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607 ($19.50).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.