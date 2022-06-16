Arqma Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $82,920.40 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,974.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.59 or 0.05261684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00217812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00531393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00520417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00067905 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.