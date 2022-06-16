Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.21. 3,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.