Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 47,505 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.