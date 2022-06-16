Ascent Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

