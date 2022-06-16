Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 49,763 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.59. 222,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

