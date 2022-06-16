Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 73,234 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 73,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NNN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,577. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

