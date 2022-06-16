Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,448 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,448 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.53. The company had a trading volume of 94,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,553. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.31 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.04 and a 200 day moving average of $478.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.04.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.