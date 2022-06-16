Ascent Group LLC Invests $12.67 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 245,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 315,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,164. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

