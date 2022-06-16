Ascent Group LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

VDC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.35. 1,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.37 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

