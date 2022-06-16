Ascent Group LLC Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9,006.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $381,000.

GBF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

