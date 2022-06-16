Ascent Group LLC Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,225,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

