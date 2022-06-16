Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,209 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.91. 131,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,684. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.