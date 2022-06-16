Ascent Group LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,024. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

