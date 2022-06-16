Ascent Group LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.