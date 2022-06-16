Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 8507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

