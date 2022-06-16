Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIZ traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.69. 4,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.24. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.