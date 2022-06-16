Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

