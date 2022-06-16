Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.58

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 537644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

