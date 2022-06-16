Auxier Asset Management Has $789,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telefónica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

