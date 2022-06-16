Auxier Asset Management Invests $201,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.00. 54,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

