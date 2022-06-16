Auxier Asset Management Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 33,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.