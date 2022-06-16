Auxier Asset Management Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SM Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,285. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.