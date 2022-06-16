Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.24. 17,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,691. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

