Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in May

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,517,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 8,532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

