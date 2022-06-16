Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.58

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $15,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.