Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.58

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $15,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

