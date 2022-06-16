Baader Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.21) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ETR:DEQ opened at €22.00 ($22.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €22.50 ($23.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

