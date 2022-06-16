Badger DAO Price Hits $3.49 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00015385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.77 or 1.00036356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.