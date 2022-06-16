Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 3.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

