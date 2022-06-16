BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $714,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.18 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

