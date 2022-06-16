BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New $259,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

LYB traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. 42,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

