BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,012 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 4,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.