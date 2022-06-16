BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $388,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,140,000 after buying an additional 221,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $144,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,098 shares of company stock worth $1,690,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

KTOS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 28,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

