BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes $490,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. TotalEnergies accounts for about 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 99,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,683. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

