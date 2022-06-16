Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $796.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

