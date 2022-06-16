Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 318,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

