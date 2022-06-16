Bank of America Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Underperform

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.