Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Patrick Allaway Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Rating) insider Patrick Allaway purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.94 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$104,070.00 ($72,270.83).

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.31%.

About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.