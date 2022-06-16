Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Patrick Allaway Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Rating) insider Patrick Allaway purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.94 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of A$104,070.00 ($72,270.83).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.31%.
About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)
