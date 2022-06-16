Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $101,811.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 199% against the dollar and now trades at $10,053.56 or 0.47924523 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00428559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00080999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

