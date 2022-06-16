Barclays PLC Acquires 213,140 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after buying an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $31,094,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 44,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.