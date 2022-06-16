Barclays PLC Acquires 21,690 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.