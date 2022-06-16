Barclays PLC Acquires 23,621 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Matson worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:MATX traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.11. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,865 shares of company stock worth $1,600,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

